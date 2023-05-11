Belvidere Twp Fire Chief passes away after cancer battle

BELVIDERE TWP, Mich. — Montcalm County firefighters are mourning the loss of a leader.

On Wednesday, the Belvidere Township Fire Department announced the passing of Fire Chief Rick "Rocky" Rockafellow.

Chief Rockafellow died overnight, and the department said his passing comes at the end of a struggle with cancer. He was 65.

"The Fire Service community will once again bow their heads to honor the life and service of one of our own," the department said on Wednesday.

Belvidere Twp Fire Dept

Rockafellow served in the department, which is a volunteer agency near Six Lakes in Montcalm County, for over thirty years. According to his obituary, he volunteered as a firefighter in the early 1980's and graduated to fire chief in 1992.

"Please keep Rick's wife, Dar, their family, friends and the Fire Service in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks to come," writes the department.

Funeral arrangements have been set for later this week.

