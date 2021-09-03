Belding woman seriously injured in Eureka Township crash

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Belding woman is seriously injured after a crash in Eureka Township Friday morning.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy investigated two vehicles that were parked alongside Greenville Road when one of the vehicles took off southward at high speed.

We’re told the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree north of county lines.

The deputy was unable to open the vehicle’s doors, but entry was eventually made with help from officers with the Greenville Department of Public Safety, the sheriff’s office tells us.

The driver, described as a 45-year-old Belding woman, suffered facial wounds and significant leg injuries, authorities say. She was reportedly taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment, authorities say.

We’re told speed and alcohol are likely factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

