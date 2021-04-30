Belding man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in Montcalm County

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Belding man is facing numerous charges after deputies say he assaulted and kidnapped a woman.

Deputies say it happened on Berridge Rd. near Snows Lake Rd. in Montcalm County on April 23.

The Montcalm County sheriff says 24-year-old Nathanael Ray and a woman he knew got into an argument on the roadway and the woman tried to run away. Deputies say Ray caught her and forced her back into the car at knifepoint.

The woman managed to escape, and a passerby caused Ray to flee the scene, according to deputies. They say they searched for Ray that evening but were unable to find him.

The search for Ray continued until Belding police found and arrested him on unrelated charges on April 27.

Ray is now charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to commit sexual assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with electronic communication and malicious destruction of property. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge for aggravated assault.

Ray is being held on bond at the Montcalm County Jail.

