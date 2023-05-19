Authorities seek missing Greenville dementia patient, considered endangered

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Public safety officials request the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered dementia patient in Greenville.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety (GDPS) says 68-year-old Orville Powell walked out of a hospital while being treated Thursday afternoon.

Orville is described as 5’8” tall, weighing 225 pounds and has an apparent limp. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, baseball cap, denim jacket, black pants and black boots, according to GDPS.

We’re told Orville thinks the year is 1974 (or earlier) and is under the impression he goes hang gliding daily.

Authorities say Orville is friendly and tends to hitchhike. He also likes to watch trains and visit train stations.

The public is warned Orville may become irritable if he knows he’s going back to the hospital.

Those with knowledge of Orville’s whereabouts are urged to connect with public safety officials via dispatch at 989-831-5253.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube