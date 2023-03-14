86-year-old pedestrian hurt in Eureka Twp. hit-and-run

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 86-year-old pedestrian is hurt after being hit by a car in Eureka Township Monday night.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the driver took off after hitting the victim near Carson City and Youngman roads before 10 p.m.

We’re told the victim, a Greenville man, tried to cross the street in order to aid medical personnel who were trying to enter a home while on a call.

Deputies say he lost his balance and fell backward into the path of a vehicle traveling north.

The car did not stop, according to MCSO.

The victim incurred non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by the nearby med crew. He has since been taken to a Grand Rapids hospital.

Deputies say the car that hit the victim is a newer dark-colored SUV.

Those with knowledge of the crash are urged to connect with Montcalm County deputies.

MCSO credits Michigan State Police and the Greenville Department of Public Safety for their assistance.

