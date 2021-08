EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s Lakeview Post needs help finding a missing 74-year-old man.

Rodney Arthur Millard is 5’7”, 160 pounds and has gray hair, according to a news release Tuesday.

He was last seen leaving his home in Eureka Township in a 2012 silver Chevy Silverado with black rims, Michigan registration DLX6064.

No one has seen or heard from him since 10 a.m. Monday and he does not have his cell phone, MSP said.

If you’ve seen him, call MSP at 989-352-8444 or 911.