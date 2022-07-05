Watch Now
73-year-old Greenville man dies in Fairplain Twp. drowning

Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 11:46:42-04

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly Greenville man has died after drowning in Montcalm County on Sunday.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in Race Lake before 8 p.m.

We’re told reports were filed of an empty fishing boat on the lake, with a vehicle parked nearby.

Deputies say the Belding Fire Department’s dive team responded by using an inflatable boat to reach the uninhabited vessel, which was roughly 100 yards from the launch area.

A 73-year-old Greenville man was found dead six feet underwater about 30 yards from the boat, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say the man likely fell overboard by accident.

