68-year old Edmore man killed after truck leaves the roadway and strikes him

Michigan State Police
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jan 14, 2022
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The fatal crash happened at 3:10 pm Thursday afternoon on M-46 near Neff Road.

A pickup truck, driven by a 63-year-old male from Edmore was traveling westbound on M-46 when he went off the roadway to the north and struck a 68-year-old male pedestrian, also from Edmore, who was walking on the sidewalk. The 68-year old pedestrian died on the scene.

After striking the pedestrian, the truck drove into a pole barn. The driver was not injured in the crash. Speed appears to be a factor.

Michigan State Troopers from the Lakeview Post were assisted on scene by Montcalm County EMS, Home Twp. Fire, and Montcalm County Medical Examiner. The crash remains under investigation.

