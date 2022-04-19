Watch
65 dogs seized from home in Edmore

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 15:42:14-04

EDMORE, Mich. — Officials seized 65 dogs from a Montcalm County home last week.

Montcalm County Animal Control Director Autumn Pumford told FOX 17 that the dogs were taken from a home in Edmore after receiving a tip from a neighbor.

Montcalm County Animal Control won’t release the conditions of the dogs because the investigation is still underway but says 24 of the dogs were taken to the Humane Society of Midland County to be adopted out.

The other dogs are still at the Montcalm County animal shelter receiving medical care and won’t be up for adoption for some time.

Once the investigation is finished, a report will be sent to the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office to be reviewed.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

