EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-year-old girl has died three days after a crash in Montcalm County.

The crash happened in Evergreen Township on the morning of May 22, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

The girl and her mother, both from Crystal, sustained critical injuries when MSP says another vehicle crossed the centerline and hit their Subaru head-on.

Troopers say the girl has since passed away.

