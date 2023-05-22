6-year-old, mother critically hurt after head-on crash in Montcalm County

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-year-old girl and her mother were hospitalized with critical injuries following a two-car crash in Montcalm County Monday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened before 6:30 a.m. near Sidney and Stevenson roads.

We’re told a 37-year-old Crystal man traveled east when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Subaru.

The Subaru then caught fire, according to MSP.

Troopers say a nurse drove to the crash site and pulled the car’s occupants, a 29-year-old Crystal woman and her 6-year-old daughter, from the vehicle as it burned.

Both mother and child were rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say. The other driver was hospitalized in serious condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

MSP credits Montcalm County EMS, Sixth District Accident Reconstructionist and Sheridan and Stanton Fire for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube