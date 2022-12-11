3 stabbed following bar dispute in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is on the loose after three people were stabbed in Winfield Township overnight.

At 11:28 p.m. Saturday, a felonious assault was reported at a home on Bailey Road, where three people suffered stab wounds.

The Michigan State Police investigation revealed a 28-year-old man from the Morley-Newaygo area became involved in a verbal altercation at the Amble Bar, located at 9490 Main St. in Howard City. The suspect later went to a home where the verbal altercation became physical and three people were stabbed.

Two male victims, both from Howard City, were transported to the hospital for treatment, where they were listed in stable condition Sunday. A third male victim, also from Howard City, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, whose identity is known, took off in a green Jeep Commander before deputies arrived.

The incident remains under investigation by the MSP Lakeview Post, which was assisted at the scene by the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office.

