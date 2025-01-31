Watch Now
3 seriously hurt, US-131 shut down after wrong-way crash in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are seriously hurt after a US-131 crash in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Kendaville Road.

We’re told two vehicles, one of them driving the wrong way, collided head-on.

Both drivers and one passenger received serious to critical injuries, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

MSP says the freeway is closed. Please seek an alternate route at this time.

