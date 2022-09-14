13-year-old girl dies in Montcalm County house fire

VESTABURG, Mich. — A 13-year-old girl is dead after a house fire in Montcalm County Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the fire broke out on North Caris Road in Vestaburg at 7 a.m.

We’re told a K9 unit was called in to assist investigators.

The girl’s body was discovered inside the building, troopers say.

What caused the fire is not yet known but authorities do not suspect arson.

MSP credits the following agencies for their assistance: Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Home Township Fire Department, Richland Township Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, Montcalm County Victim’s Services and the Michigan Red Cross.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube