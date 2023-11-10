1 hurt after car hits Greenville Public Schools bus

GREENVILLE, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after a car hit a school bus in Greenville Friday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened before 7 a.m. near County Farm and Backus roads.

We’re told a 19-year-old female driver rear-ended the bus while traveling west along County Farm Road.

No students were hurt in the crash but the 19-year-old was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, according to MSP.

Troopers say the students were taken the rest of the way to school on a different bus.

Speed and distracted driving are suspected factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

