MIOSHA creates program to prevent heat-related illness in the workplace

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is working to reduce workers’ exposure to extreme heat in outdoor and indoor workplace settings.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has launched a State Emphasis Program in hopes of meeting that goal, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

“Whether you’re working indoors or outdoors, hot and humid conditions can pose serious risks to workers’ health, but heat-related illnesses are preventable,” says Bart Pickelman, MIOSHA director. “That’s why we're reminding employers of their responsibility to provide workplaces free of known heat-related safety and health hazards and equipping them with a plan to establish their own heat-illness prevention procedures.”

We’re told the new program will allow state officials to educate employers on heat-related illnesses and prevention strategies in high-risk scenarios.

Employers are asked to follow MIOSHA’s blueprint to combat heat-related illnesses so a tailored approach can be implemented in their workplaces:

LEO requests all employers to review workplace conditions and offer solutions to mitigate heat risks, such as:

Keeping track of the heat index and deciding what should be done when it meets or surpasses 90 degrees.

Distributing water.

Providing shade or other areas for workers to cool off.

Increasing tolerances to heat.

Creating an emergency plan.

Administering care to a worker who falls ill.

Training all workers and managers on heat-related illnesses.

Free consultation is available on Michigan’s website.

