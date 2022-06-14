How to keep pets cool during hot weather

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) shared several tips on how to keep pets safe amid rising temperatures this week.

“During times of high temperatures and high humidity, animals can quickly become overheated,” says State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “It is vital for animals to be kept hydrated and cool. While it is important to be able to recognize the signs of heat stress in an animal, it is even more crucial to prevent this from occurring.”

MDARD advises all pet owners to do the following during hot weather:

Give pets access to cool, fresh water.

Know their heat tolerances based on breed, age and health history. Panting, lethargy and drooling are all signs of heat stress.

Keep paws off of hot surfaces, including sand. If a surface is hot when you touch it, it is too hot for them. Have them walk in grass instead.

Do not keep pets in parked cars. Cracking open windows does little to alleviate the heat inside of a vehicle.

Ensure pets have access to cool places, including shade, pools and air conditioning.

READ MORE: Extreme Heat Alert: Staying Safe as temps to feel 100+

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube