'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star Richard Horvitz will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Richard Horvitz will be a guest at the upcoming event, which will be held November 10-12 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Horvitz will be at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. A photo op with the actor will be available to purchase for $60. An autograph will also be available for $50.

Horvitz voiced the robot Alpha 5 in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which aired on Fox Kids from 1993-1995. In the series, Alpha worked alongside the Power Rangers’ mentor Zordon (played by David Fielding and later Robert L. Manahan) at the Command Center. Alpha also served as comedy relief throughout the series, and would often say “Aye-yi-yi-yi-yi,” whenever he was concerned about something.

Horvitz also voiced the character in the 1995 film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. The film was directed by Bryan Spicer, and featured the Power Rangers going up against the villain Ivan Ooze, played by Paul Freeman.

For the fourth season of Power Rangers, the series was rebranded as Power Rangers Zeo, which aired on Fox Kids in 1996. Alpha continued to work alongside Zordon and former Blue Power Ranger Billy Cranston (David Yost) at the new Power Chamber.

Horvitz also reprised the role in the 1997 film Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie. The film was directed by David Winning and Shuki Levy, and showed the Power Rangers going up against the villain Divatox (Hilary Shepard Turner). The film was followed by the TV show’s fifth season, Power Rangers Turbo. At the beginning of the season, both Alpha 5 and Zordon left Earth to travel to a planet named Eltar. Alpha 5 was then replaced by Alpha 6, who was voiced by Katerina Luciani. However, Alpha 5 and Zordon briefly returned in the episode “Passing the Torch Part 2,” in honor of Tommy Oliver (Jason David Frank), Adam Park (Johnny Yong Bosch), Tanya Sloan (Nakia Burrise), and Kat Hillard (Catherine Sutherland) retiring from being Power Rangers.

In 2002, Horvitz voiced Alpha 7 in the Power Rangers Wild Force episode “Forever Red,” which also featured Frank as Tommy Oliver and Austin St. John as Jason Lee Scott. He recently voiced Alpha 9 in this year’s Netflix special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which celebrated the franchise’s 30th anniversary. The special also starred Yost as Billy Cranston, Sutherland as Kat Hillard, Bosch as Adam Park, Walter Emanuel Jones as Zack Taylor, Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, and Karan Ashley as Aisha Campbell. It also featured Charlie Kersha as Minh Kwan, the daughter of Trini Kwan, who was played by Thuy Trang in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Outside of Power Rangers, Horvitz’s other work includes voicing Dag Beaver in the Nickelodeon animated series The Angry Beavers, which ran from 1997-2003. The series also starred Nick Bakay as Dag’s older brother Norb Beaver. Horvitz also voiced Zim in Invader Zim, which aired from 2001-2006. A film adaptation, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, was released on Netflix in 2019.

Horvitz also voiced Billy in the animated series Grim & Evil, which aired on Cartoon Network from 2001-2004. In the series, Billy and Mandy (Grey DeLisle) become friends with the Grim Reaper (Greg Eagles). The characters later starred in their own spin-off series, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, aired on Cartoon Network from 2003-2007.

Motor City Comic Con will be held November 10-12. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

