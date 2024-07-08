Michigan's last unregulated highway is getting a speed limit

LANSING, Mich. — The one spot you cannot drive a car in Michigan is getting a speed limit.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to limit bicycles and electric-powered bicycles to 15 miles per hour while riding on M-185. Also known as Lake Shore Drive, the highway loops around Mackinac Island in just over 8 miles.

The Governor's Office says the speed limit is needed as new electric bicycles can reach speeds of 28 miles, posing safety hazards for other bicyclists, horses, and pedestrians.

The law was sponsored by state senator John Damoose of Harbor Springs.

I spoke with Mackinac Island officials and worked out agreeable terms prior to formally introducing the legislation earlier this year. This was an important update that had bipartisan support all the way to the governor’s desk,” said state Senator John N. Damoose. The newly signed law will maintain access for those with limited mobility but will also make sure visitors and residents on the island stay safe and are able to enjoy the unique Pure Michigan opportunities that Mackinac Island has to offer.”

No word on when signs for the speed limit will be posted.

