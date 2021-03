(WXYZ) — Michigan's first Portillo's is opening Tuesday morning in Sterling Heights.

The 7,900-square-foot restaurant will seat more than 180 guests and have a garage-style theme with automotive elements, an outdoor patio and a double drive-thru. It will open at 10:30 a.m.

It's located at 14425 Lakeside Circle, right off of Hall Rd. by Lakeside Mall.

It will serve up signature items like Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and more.