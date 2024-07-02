MICHIGAN — Each year around this time, the stoic Orange Barrel embarks on a short, but perilous migration — one of 3 distinct hibernation journeys made during the summer species' lifespan.

Michiganders will notice the absence from 105 of their traditional habitat areas— the American road— beginning just before rush hour on Wednesday, July 3.

The vacation from roadways harkens temporary increases in travel density and speed along these areas which would otherwise put the defenseless Barrel in danger.

To help mitigate the risk, Orange Barrel conservation efforts will begin around 3 p.m.

“Fourth of July weekend is a time to come together with family and friends to enjoy the splendor of Pure Michigan and celebrate our independence,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who explains the Orange Barrel's growing population of late has indicated the transformation of nearly 23,000 lane miles of roads and 1,600 bridges.

Protective barriers built up around habitats, close relatives, and other road-terraforming species that share a symbiotic relationship with the Orange Barrel will remain— a promise of their return throughout our state.

The state's highly treasured caisson will return to its favored summer home on July 8 around 6 a.m., so morning commuters returning to the workplace after observing this phenomenon should be aware conservation workers will again be present, assisting in the species' safe return.

Adjusted speeds and attention should be honored while enjoying the bright and contrasting splendor of this Michigan tradition.

To find out where conservation workers will be helping migration efforts, click here.