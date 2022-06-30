LANSING, Mich. — State health officials are urging Michiganders to keep their distance from foam near bodies of water amid rising temperatures.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says foam may contain dangerous chemicals such as PFAS.

Residents are advised to rinse off immediately if they find themselves in contact with foam along rivers, lakes or streams.

“Studies have shown that the risk of PFAS getting into your body from skin contact is low, but you can accidentally swallow PFAS or other chemicals and bacteria if you do not rinse off or bathe after coming into contact with foam,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Washing your hands and rinsing off after water activities can protect you from chemicals or bacteria that may be in water or foam.”

The state health department says foam can occur naturally, appearing in off-white or brownish hues; PFAS foam is usually bright white.

Those with questions regarding PFAS exposure are asked to connect with environmental health officials by calling 800-648-6942.

