Michiganders advised to look out for potentially destructive invasive species

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders are asked to be aware of an invasive species that could pose adverse effects on the state’s natural resources.

The spotted lanternfly consumes more than 70 plant varieties such as grapes, hops, apples and hardwood trees, harming Michigan’s agricultural environment in the process, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“Our agricultural and natural resources are part of Michigan’s identity, and spotted lanternfly has the potential to forever change that landscape,” says Robert Miller with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). “With its ability to wreak havoc on grapes, apples, hops, stone fruits and more, this could be devastating to Michigan’s farmers and the state’s food and agriculture industry.”

The lanternfly species has been found in 12 states after first appearing in the United States in 2014, the DNR tells us.

We’re told the spotted lanternfly has not been seen alive in Michigan yet; however, several dead specimens have been found throughout the state.

The DNR says spotted lanternflies cannot fly far but can lay eggs on just about any surface. Residents are asked to inspect their vehicles, firewood and other outdoor belongings before leaving an infested environment.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Michiganders are also encouraged to scrutinize packages received from out of state for egg masses and adult lanternflies.

The state asks those who spot lanternflies or suspected lanternfly eggs to take photos and write down the time, date and location before filing a report with MDARD via 800-292-3939 or MDA-Info@Michigan.gov.

