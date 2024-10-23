Michigan to roll out free contraceptives program next month

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is launching a new program in November that will guarantee free access to contraception.

The “Take Control of Your Birth Control” program allows participating community partners and federally qualified health centers the ability to distribute free condoms, birth control and emergency contraception to Michiganders.

Recipients will also be given information that will enable them to make informed decisions on their reproductive health.

“We always want people to know what health resources that are available, especially if health options are available for free or low cost. I think it's our duty to really educate them,” says Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “It's our role to really make sure that people have the best information possible so that they can make decisions about their health and their bodies that work for them.”

The program lasts through November.

The state expects to publish a full list of participating organizations — and an interactive map of their locations — on its website before next Friday.

