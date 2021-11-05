Watch
Michigan to pay $300K to only staffer fired over Flint water

Paul Sancya/AP
The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Nov 05, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan says it will pay $300,000 to the only employee who was fired as a result of lead-contaminated water in Flint.

Liane Shekter Smith was head of the state’s drinking water division in 2014-15 when Flint switched its water source and didn't use corrosion control additives.

As a result, lead leached from old pipes.

An arbitrator recently said Shekter Smith was wrongly fired by officials who were likely looking for a scapegoat during the scandal.

The arbitrator awarded about $192,000 in back pay and other compensation, but Michigan agreed to pay even more to close off any possible appeals and end the dispute.

