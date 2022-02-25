Michigan to host problem gambling symposium next week

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is holding its annual symposium that addresses gambling disorders in the state.

The 14th annual Gambling Disorder Symposium is scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4.

Online sports gambling was legalized in the state of Michigan more than a year ago, which the state says has led to an increase in gambling disorders.

“These platforms engage in a pay-to-play format, so by their nature they’re addicting and difficult to escape,” says Program Manager Alia Lucas. “Resources are available at the symposium to identify and learn about the steps you can take if you or a family member are struggling with a gambling disorder.”

We’re told calls to the state’s gambling helpline (800-270-7117) nearly tripled from 2020 to 2021.

The symposium is free to attend, but registration ends Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m., according to MDHHS.

Click here to register for the event.

