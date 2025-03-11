Michigan to hold statewide tornado drill on March 19

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-March brings a change in the seasons and often carries severe weather in its wake. The State of Michigan is set to hold its annual severe weather awareness week starting Sunday, March 16.

The week is an opportunity for people across Michigan to create or review their emergency plan. Emergency responders encourage everyone to ask some basic questions, including:



Do I have a plan?

Where will I go in an emergency?

What will I do in an emergency?

How the alert systems in my area work?

How will I communicate with others?

If you don't like your answers to those questions, you can find resources on the state's website to help out.

As part of sever weather awareness week, there will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 19.

While most sirens will not sound during that drill, the state's emergency alert texting system will send a message to anyone who allows emergency alerts to be sent to their phone. The message on Wednesday will be clearly marked as a test, but if you have that alert turned on, you will get a unique notification on March 19 around 1 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube