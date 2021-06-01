Michigan to hold Free Fishing Weekend June 12–13

LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan is planning to hold a Free Fishing Weekend later this month, according to the Michigan Wildlife Council.

We’re told the event will take place June 12–13.

The Michigan Wildlife Council says 1.5 million fishing licenses were purchased in the state last year, calling it a state record.

“Last year was a banner year for fishing in Michigan as tens of thousands of men, women young people and first-time license holders were able to rediscover or learn the joys of fishing while making memories that will last a lifetime,” says Chair Nick Buggia.

Free Fishing Weekend presents residents with an opportunity to fish in inland water as well as the Great Lakes without a fishing license, the Michigan Wildlife Council tells us; however, usual rules and regulations will still be in effect.

