Michigan teen stabbed for allegedly refusing to have sex with Illinois man she met online

(WXYZ) — A 14-year-old girl from Springfield Township is in the hospital after she was reportedly stabbed by an 18-year-old Illinois man she met online for refusing to have sex with him.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay around midnight for a stabbing. Officials say deputies found the 14-year-old girl on the floor bleeding with several stab wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s parents were not home at the time of the stabbing and a younger sibling was asleep in the residence. The victim reportedly called her parents and they rushed home and called 911.

Officials say the teen told authorities that she met the suspect on social media and had discussed him visiting her from his home in Monmouth, Illinois. The suspect reportedly became angry when she refused to have sex with him and stabbed her multiple times with an 8-inch knife.

The suspect reportedly bought the knife on Tuesday in White Lake Township.

The suspect was arrested later that day after calling 911, the sheriff's office says. He was taken into custody by Waterford Township police without incident and turned over sheriff’s detectives.

He is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail pending arraignment.

“Meeting in person with people you have met online can be extremely dangerous,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “You have no idea of who that person really is or their motivation. Anytime you meet someone via the internet, it is always a very good idea to do so in a public setting and preferably have someone else with you. Do not share personal information like where you live or other items that will allow a person to locate or track you. In this situation, this was a juvenile and for so many reasons meeting someone in person is a dangerous choice, and we always discourage it.”

