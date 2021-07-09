Michigan Supreme Court denies anticipatory relief from lawsuits for redistricting commission

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the state’s redistricting commission’s request to protect it from any potential lawsuits that may arise out of the commission not meeting its constitutional deadline to complete the redistricting process.

Though the court recognized that the delay is due to an unanticipated delay in receiving tabulated census data – “through no fault” of the commission – it said the risk of future lawsuits was not enough to justify the relief requested by the commission and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The commission’s counsel implied during oral arguments that the commission intends to follow its delayed schedule with or without advance protection from the Supreme Court, saying the delay is necessary to be able to provide a fair and transparent redistricting process that also allows for meaningful public participation.

The court said in an order that its decision is “not a reflection on the merits of the questions briefed or how this court might resolve a future case raising similar issues.”

Instead, it only indicates that a majority of the court doesn’t believe the anticipatory relief sought is warranted.

Read the court's full order here.



