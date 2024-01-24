Michigan State University will not allow Mel Tucker to apply for future positions

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan State University (MSU) football coach Mel Tucker has been barred from seeking future employment at the school.

Tucker is accused of sexually harassing a rape survivor over the phone. He was suspended and then fired after the complaint was made public in September 2023.

Tucker filed an appeal challenging his termination. That appeal was denied earlier this month.

MSU released a statement Wednesday stating Tucker will not be allowed to seek employment with the university or be otherwise affiliated.

"Upholding our unwavering commitment to a fair and thorough formal grievance process, we have diligently reviewed all relevant information to ensure a just resolution following the conclusion of the investigation into conduct of Mel Tucker and determination that he engaged in sexual harassment and sexual exploitation in violation of the University’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct and Title IX Policy. As a result, additional sanctions have been imposed, restricting Mr. Tucker from future employment at the University (paid or unpaid) and from any future affiliation with the University. Our commitment extends to providing a transparent and accountable process that respects the rights and dignity of all involved."

