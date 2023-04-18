Michigan State Police to begin piloting text messaging tool on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Starting on Wednesday, some residents in mid- and southwest Michigan will receive text message updates from the Michigan State Police when they make an emergency call to a dispatch center. The Michigan State Police will be the first-state level police agency in the country to test out this technology.

The pilot program involves the Michigan State Police Lansing and Marshall posts. It will also include Eaton, Branch, Calhoun, and St. Joseph counties.

If you are in those four counties and call 911 from a mobile device to request a police response, and a trooper is dispatched, you will receive a text message notifying you that a trooper is enroute. However, not all call types will receive this messaging, including sensitive safety matters. If the trooper becomes delayed due to other priority calls or circumstances, you will receive real-time updated text notifications.

After the conclusion of the incident, you will receive a text message within 24 hours, which invites you to take a short satisfaction survey. The feedback from the survey will be used to recognize good customer service, provide insights into areas that can be improved, and guide decision making to improve customer service.

The pilot program will be evaluated after 90 days, where consideration will be given on whether to purchase and deploy this technology to all Michigan State Police posts.

“Utilizing technology to provide our customers with real-time updates and seek their feedback on our service delivers on our commitment to modern policing,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We strive to provide the best customer service experience to each person we interact with and by using automatic text message notifications and satisfaction surveys, we’ll be able to not only provide better customer service, but also make adjustments based on direct customer feedback.”

