Michigan State Police remember Tpr. Caleb Starr a year after his death

— Michigan State Police paid tribute to Tpr. Caleb Starr a year after he succumbed to injuries sustained in a collision three weeks prior, MSP wrote in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

The post reads, “In memory of our fallen trooper who made the ultimate sacrifice on July 31, 2020.”

They say Trooper Starr was following up on an investigatory call when a drunk driver rammed his patrol vehicle on Grand River Avenue on July 10, 2020. He was treated at Butterworth Hospital until he passed away on July 31, 2020, MSP writes.

We’re told Starr joined MSP in 2018.

