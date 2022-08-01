Michigan State Police hosting "Safety Day" on August 9

DIMONDALE, Mich. — The Michigan State Police has announced that it will be hosting a “Safety Day” for children and families. The event will be held outside of the Michigan State Police headquarters on Tuesday, August 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will feature more than 20 information stations that promote the wellbeing of children and families. Organizations at the event to provide safety-related resources and answer questions include Community Service Troopers, Office of School Safety, OK2SAY, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and Michigan State Police’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD).

“Safety Day” will also have experts to fingerprint, photograph, and make voice recordings of children and vulnerable adults. The photos and recordings will be saved to a flash drive or printed to take home in case of an emergency. There will also be a “Hidden in Plain Sight” display trailer, which looks at the signs of substance abuse in teens.

