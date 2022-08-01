Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Michigan State Police hosting "Safety Day" on August 9

Michigan State Police
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 6:18 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 18:18:52-04

DIMONDALE, Mich. — The Michigan State Police has announced that it will be hosting a “Safety Day” for children and families. The event will be held outside of the Michigan State Police headquarters on Tuesday, August 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will feature more than 20 information stations that promote the wellbeing of children and families. Organizations at the event to provide safety-related resources and answer questions include Community Service Troopers, Office of School Safety, OK2SAY, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and Michigan State Police’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD).

“Safety Day” will also have experts to fingerprint, photograph, and make voice recordings of children and vulnerable adults. The photos and recordings will be saved to a flash drive or printed to take home in case of an emergency. There will also be a “Hidden in Plain Sight” display trailer, which looks at the signs of substance abuse in teens.

Michigan State Police’s “Safety Day” will be held on August 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered