Michigan State Police announces new recruitment campaign using billboards

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Fifth District has announced that it will launch a new recruiting campaign using billboards placed strategically across the region.

The billboards are described as being bright and colorful. They will display the tagline “Live Local, Serve Local.”

In total, the recruitment campaign will appear on nine billboards. Five billboards will be launched on April 3. The remaining four will be launched in May and June. The goal is to display each one for a full year.

The billboards will be placed at the following locations:



M-139 and Nickerson Avenue (Benton Harbor)

M-51 and Pokagon (Dowagiac)

Dickman Road and 24 th Street (Battle Creek)

Street (Battle Creek) M-43 and M-37 (Hastings)

US-12 and Batavia Road (Coldwater)

US-131 and VW Avenue (Schoolcraft)

Red Arrow Highway and 39 th Street (Paw Paw)

Street (Paw Paw) M-89 and Jefferson Street (Otsego)

Michigan State Police Wayland Post Trooper Steffon Mayhue and billboard.

The Michigan State Police has hundreds of trooper vacancies to fill. During the application process, applicants are asked to provide their three preferred post assignments. Applicants can choose their hometown or community in which they live. Once they are appointed to recruit school, they will be told their assignment post.

“Many applicants don’t realize you don’t have to move or relocate to serve as a Michigan State Trooper,” said Captain Michael Brown, commander of the Michigan State Police’s Fifth District. “This is where our tagline ‘Live Local, Serve Local’ comes from. We want the men and women of their region to know they can join our department and make a difference right in their own hometown.”

More information on a career with Michigan State Police can be found here.

