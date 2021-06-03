Michigan state House passes ban on vaccine passports

LANSING, Mich. — Republicans and some Democrats in the Michigan House have passed a bill that would ban government-required COVID-19 vaccine passports, even though they do not exist and no legislative effort is being made to utilize them.

The bill's wording says it would ban vaccine passports or any other system where individuals’ civil rights are diminished by their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The measure must first be approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy says that instead of collaborating on methods to promote vaccines and save lives, Republicans are wasting time trying to ban something that doesn’t exist.

Supporters of the bill say they are concerned that one day the governor may consider vaccine mandates.

