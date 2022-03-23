Watch
Michigan Senate votes to codify red-light camera ban

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:15 PM, Mar 22, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The use of red-light cameras to issue traffic tickets would be banned in Michigan law under legislation that has been approved by the Senate and sent to the House for further consideration.

Neither the state nor municipalities have the automated cameras.

In 2007, then-state Attorney General Mike Cox issued an opinion declaring them to be illegal except at railroad crossings.

The bill, which was passed Tuesday, would codify the ban. The Senate unanimously sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer legislation that would authorize flashing digital speed limit signs in highway construction zones when workers are present.

