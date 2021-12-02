Michigan Senate approves $3.3B water infrastructure bill

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate has unanimously approved $3.3 billion in water infrastructure spending to replace lead pipes and repair dams statewide while also sending money to a Detroit-area system that has struggled with flooding.

The influx of aid will next be considered by the House, likely in the new year.

It includes about $2.4 billion in federal funding.

Sen. Jon Bumstead, sponsor of the bill, says it would fund “transformational improvements” to aging water infrastructure.

Michigan has an estimated 460,000 lead pipes.

State regulations, made tougher following Flint’s water crisis, generally require that every line be replaced by around 2040.