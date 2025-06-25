LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told lawmakers the state's troubled campaign finance website should be fully functional by mid-July. The $9 million website, designed to track campaign and personal finances, has faced numerous technical issues since its launch.

The $9 million government financial website has experienced significant problems since launch.

Secretary Benson secured a $150,000 refund from the website's contractor.

Republican lawmakers expressed they want more money returned from the failed implementation.

WATCH: Michigan's campaign finance website faces continued scrutiny

Michigan secretary of state updates lawmakers on troubled financial website

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson appeared before an oversight committee Tuesday to provide updates on the office's government financial website, which has been plagued with technical issues.

The website was created to allow lawmakers to report their campaign and personal finances and for residents to access that information. However, both lawmakers and residents have reported significant problems using the system.

GOP lawmakers questioned Benson about when the website would be fully operational. Benson indicated the site should be functional by mid-July.

Benson also informed the committee that her office had recovered more than $150,000 from the website's contractor due to the implementation problems.

Republican lawmakers stated they hope to see more money returned from the failed implementation.

Find out more about Michigan's $9 million government financial transparency website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.