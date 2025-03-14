Michigan seat belt use hits 20-year low; MSP steps up enforcement, offers incentives

PAW PAW, Mich. — Seat belt use is slipping across Michigan, and state troopers want to make sure everyone on the road is buckled up.

Studies show 92% of vehicle occupants are wearing seat belts, which Michigan State Police (MSP) says is the lowest rate in more than 20 years.

Troopers in Paw Paw intend to improve that number by executing the following strategies:



Establish and enforce seat belt zones in Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

Educate the public on child seat safety during a June event.

Present the Paw Paw Post Safe Driver Award to safe drivers at year’s end. Nominate a safe driver by filling out this form.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube