Michigan resident files lawsuit against Sec. of State to keep Trump off 2024 ballot

(WXMI) — A Michigan resident filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State to prevent former President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 primary ballot.

The lawsuit, which was filed with the Michigan Court of Claims, alleges the Secretary of State did not have authority to change the primary date from March 12, 2024 to Feb. 27, 2024.

Furthermore, the suit claims the Secretary of State can determine if a presidential candidate is eligible to appear on the ballot, citing the U.S. Constitution.

Trump requested to be added as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. A judge has since denied that request.

However, Trump is allowed submitted written briefs and have attorneys provide oral arguments on his behalf.

The plaintiff, a Wayne County resident, asks the Court to request a ruling from the Secretary of State on whether Trump should be disqualified from running for president ahead of the certification deadline.

