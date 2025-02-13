Michigan representative introduces bill to invest in cryptocurrency

LANSING, Mich. — A West Michigan representative wants the state of Michigan to invest in cryptocurrency.

Rep. Bryan Posthumus drafted three bills that would do the following if passed:



Allow state officials to invest in cryptocurrency.

Expand Bitcoin mining at industrially zoned properties.

Establish a crypto coin branded for Michigan, with a value tied to gold and silver.

Posthumus says he believes cryptocurrency presents an opportunity for the Mitten State.

“Michigan has led in industries in the past. We led in manufacturing. We led during the Industrial Revolution with the automobile and office furniture manufacturing. For the last decade, two decades, we haven't been leading,” says Representative Posthumus. “This is our opportunity to lead again and lead into the future.”

Posthumus acknowledges not everyone is comfortable with cryptocurrency but he says that’s because they don’t understand it. For that reason, he intends to publish videos on social media to educate the public.

