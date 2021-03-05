Menu

Michigan redistricting panel will seek delay to finish maps

Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 05, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s redistricting commission will ask the state Supreme Court to push back the Nov. 1 deadline to finalize new political maps, citing an eight-month delay in data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The panel authorized the legal step Friday.

Under a 2018 constitutional amendment forming the commission, it must adopt once-a-decade congressional and legislative lines no later than Nov. 1.

It has to propose a plan or plans for public comment by Sept. 17, before the Census data will be released.

Federal officials have blamed operational delays during the 2020 census that were caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

