Michigan receives funding for infrastructure improvements

LANSING, Mich. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a $51.7 million federal grant from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to invest in infrastructure that is resilient against climate change.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Friday, saying the grant creates jobs and puts Michigan first.

“I am grateful to have an ally in the Biden Administration that is working diligently to ensure that we have the resources to upgrade our state’s infrastructure to ensure that our communities are protected from the effects of unprecedented storms,” Whitmer said. “This grant will make a different in building infrastructure that is resilient against climate change. We have already seen roads, bridges and communities deeply damaged by extreme weather conditions. This investment will allow Michigan to enhance mitigation efforts for our communities, create jobs and put Michigan first.”

Over the past three years, the total national cost of weather and climate events was more than $450 billion – an average of $150 billion per year.

Funds from the grant can be used for projects including – but not limited to – erosion stabilization, flood control and stormwater improvement to better prepare for future extreme weather events.