Michigan receives $159M federal grant for solar energy upgrades

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan has received a $159 million federal grant from the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to lower solar energy costs for low-income residents.

The state says eligible households will see a 20% reduction on utility bills.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and our hardworking congressional delegation, Michigan is ready to launch the MI Solar for All program, which will save thousands of working families households across the state money on their utility bills,” says Governor Whitmer. “By installing more solar energy on roofs or in communities, we can create more jobs, protect our air and water, and continue driving down costs. Together, let’s shore up our national clean energy leadership as we work towards our goal of 100% clean energy by 2040.”

We’re told the funding will be distributed via the MI Solar for All (MI SFA) initiative. The program works to make solar energy more accessible by addressing disadvantages and boosting resources.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will expedite the installation of solar panels on rooftops and in community spaces, state officials say. They will also offer resources to homeowners on how to make a smooth transition to solar energy.

