Governor Whitmer releases MI Healthy Climate Plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has unveiled a plan to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050 in the state of Michigan.

The MI Healthy Climate Plan was announced in Traverse City alongside Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Liesl Clark, tribal leaders, business owners and students Thursday, the state tells us.

Whitmer’s office says the plan outlines actions that must be taken before 2050 by centering on six pillars:

Commit to Environmental Justice and Pursue a Just Transition

Clean the Electric Grid

Electrify Vehicles and Increase Public Transit

Repair and Decarbonize Homes and Businesses

Drive Clean Innovation in Industry

Protect Michigan’s Land and Water

“The MI Healthy Climate Plan identifies actions we can take to address climate change head-on, lower costs for Michiganders, ensure every Michigan worker has a good-paying, sustainable job, and every family has clean air, water, and a home powered by clean, reliable energy,” says Governor Whitmer. “If we follow the steps outlined in the plan and collaborate with public and private sector partners, we can build a Michigan where every Michigander has clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and access to healthy, affordable local food.”

The plan includes interim steps to be followed before 2030 that are geared toward cleaner energy, charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, and environmental conservation.

Read the MI Health Climate Plan here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube