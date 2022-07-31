Watch Now
Michigan prof who made vulgar video quits, settles for $95K

Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 31, 2022
DETROIT, Mich.  — A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a three-year gag order.

As part of the deal, Barry Mehler retired from Ferris State University rather than face possible termination after a judge refused to reinstate him last spring, according to a March document released to The Associated Press under a public records request.

Barry Mehler also agreed to a three-year gag order and retirement. If he criticizes Ferris State University, he could be forced to pay $60,000.

Mehler, who taught history at Ferris State for decades, made headlines in January when the school placed him on paid leave in response to a provocative 14-minute video, which got more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

He used profanities and made a sexual reference as he rambled on about his attendance policy, grades, plagiarism and COVID-19.

Mehler says he was just trying to get students' “juices flowing.”

