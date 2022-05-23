Michigan poker players can now play online with people from other states

DETROIT — Michigan poker players can now play online with people in other states!

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) says an agreement gives players the opportunity to play with Delaware, New Jersey and Nevada residents over the internet.

“I am happy to announce Michigan has joined the multistate poker compact, and much of the increased tax revenue from multistate poker will go to support K-12 education in Michigan,” says Executive Director Henry Williams, who signed the agreement. “By joining, Michigan will almost double the potential pool of participants in multistate poker games.”

We’re told lawmakers passed a bill in December 2020 that would give residents the option to play poker online across state lines.

The MGCB says licensed operators and platforms must do the following for multistate poker authorization:

Meet requirements specified in the multijurisdictional agreement.

Approve new platforms, remote systems and software.

Include information on technical security and undergo inspection.

Offer written approval for servers that are cleared to accept wagers outside the state.

Require multistate poker suppliers, operators and employees to acquire the appropriate licenses.

More states may join the agreement in the future, the MGCB tells us.

Click here for more information.

