Michigan official sues after another year without a raise

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 71-year-old elected official in the Traverse City area claims she hasn’t had a raise in eight years because the county wants to force her out of office.

Peggy Haines, the register of deeds in Grand Traverse County, has filed an age discrimination lawsuit.

Haines has been in office since 2000.

A register of deeds records all documents related to local real estate, including deeds, mortgages, land contracts and liens.

Haines is paid $67,000 a year.

She says she was excluded again from a raise when county commissioners in December gave raises to the county administrator, the elected clerk and themselves.