Michigan man receives last $1 million prize from Elon Musk's PAC

(WXMI) — Another Michigan man won $1 million from Elon Musk’s political PAC.

America PAC announced Tuesday that Tyler VanAkin from Reading is the last person to receive the prize for vowing to support the U.S. Constitution.

“Thank you all who signed in Support of the Rights to Free Speech and Bear Arms,” the PAC wrote on X.

The news comes nearly two weeks after a Holland man also won the prize.

Holland man wins $1 million from Elon Musk political PAC

Michael Martin

