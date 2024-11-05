Michigan man receives last $1 million prize from Elon Musk's PAC

(WXMI) — Another Michigan man won $1 million from Elon Musk’s political PAC.

America PAC announced Tuesday that Tyler VanAkin from Reading is the last person to receive the prize for vowing to support the U.S. Constitution.

“Thank you all who signed in Support of the Rights to Free Speech and Bear Arms,” the PAC wrote on X.

Tyler VanAkin of Reading, MI is our final recipient of $1M for signing our petition to support the Constitution.



Tyler was traveling but we were able to meet up with him before he boarded his flight.



Thank you all who signed in Support of the Rights to Free Speech and Bear Arms pic.twitter.com/lx1UT2DyZ4 — America (@america) November 5, 2024

The news comes nearly two weeks after a Holland man also won the prize.

Ottawa Holland man wins $1 million from Elon Musk political PAC Michael Martin

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube